Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Plantronics CS70N Headset Picks Phone Up for You (Literally)

IMG_0360WTMK.JPG

Plantronics' new CS70N hands-free headset boasts the usual suite of Plantronics perks and a noise-cancelling mic for rowdy office environments. It also works with both standard and IP phones.

But what (almost) makes it worth the $330 price tag is that with the touch of a button it lifts the phone off of the cradle to answer it and routes the call to the headset, so you don't have to be anywhere near your desk to answer the phone. Push the button again and it sets the phone down. Extended coffee break anyone? Shot of the phone lifter after the jump.

IMG_0368WTMK.JPGâ€“ Matt Buchanan

Product Page [Plantronics]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles