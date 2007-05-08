Plantronics CS70N Headset Picks Phone Up for You (Literally)

Plantronics' new CS70N hands-free headset boasts the usual suite of Plantronics perks and a noise-cancelling mic for rowdy office environments. It also works with both standard and IP phones.

But what (almost) makes it worth the $330 price tag is that with the touch of a button it lifts the phone off of the cradle to answer it and routes the call to the headset, so you don't have to be anywhere near your desk to answer the phone. Push the button again and it sets the phone down. Extended coffee break anyone? Shot of the phone lifter after the jump.

