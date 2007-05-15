Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Piracy for Dummies

piratedog.pngThis week, as part of the Help Key column, Crunchgear's Vince Veneziani explored the topic of piracy and explained it from A to Z. If you aren't familiar with piracy, this is an excellent place to start. Vince explores a variety of areas including the basics, the different methods of pirating and even how to release material, which is something I was pretty clueless about. Hit it up. I know you are desperate to own a copy of Georgia Peach and knowing about piracy is the only way to do so. Nice write-up, Vince. (Oh, and Gizmodo doesn't condone pirating or any of that jazz.) â€“Travis Hudson

Help Key: The Essential Guide to Piracy [CrunchGear]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles