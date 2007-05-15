Piracy for Dummies

This week, as part of the Help Key column, Crunchgear's Vince Veneziani explored the topic of piracy and explained it from A to Z. If you aren't familiar with piracy, this is an excellent place to start. Vince explores a variety of areas including the basics, the different methods of pirating and even how to release material, which is something I was pretty clueless about. Hit it up. I know you are desperate to own a copy of Georgia Peach and knowing about piracy is the only way to do so. Nice write-up, Vince. (Oh, and Gizmodo doesn't condone pirating or any of that jazz.)

Help Key: The Essential Guide to Piracy [CrunchGear]