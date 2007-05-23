Pioneer VSX-94TXH AV Receiver Makes Elite Line Competitive Again

Pioneer's Elite AV receivers weren't looking so fresh, after Onkyo's next gen receivers launched in April. These receivers, which launched in the deep shadows of the Project Kuro plasmas, have HDMI 1.3a among other thing. Looks like someone's playing catch up.

The new models are the VSX-90TXV, VSX-91TXH, VSX-92TXH and VSX-94TXH.

It has HDMI 1.3a, 1080p upscaling by Farouja chips, of any video source. The $US1600 VSX-94TXH is the first Elite to stream music from the internet, as well as from a PC. And all four new receivers are XM and Sirius Ready. The press material pushes that the receivers will be able to decode all HD DVD and Blu-ray audio formats internally, which is still a surprisingly rare thing. That puts it on par with many of the many of the Onkyo's main points, although lots of press has favored the Onkyo's Reon HQV video processor over the Elite's Farouja.

These two receivers sound nice, but the flashy new UI on the Denon receivers could give Pioneer's usually lackluster interfaces a spanking.

I'm also glad to see that people aren't quoting power ratings much anymore. Stuff these days is loud enough. I can't believe I said that, but then again, I'll be 30 on Wednesday.

Anyhow, this stuff will be out over the next few months, according to Electronic House:

The VSX-90TXV and VSX-91TXH will be available June for the suggested prices of $US650 and $US1,000, respectively. The VSX-92TXH and VSX-94TXH will begin shipping August for the suggested prices of $US1,300 and $US1,600, respectively.

