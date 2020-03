Pioneer Rings in "Cheap" 5X Blu-ray Drive for Desktops

Looking for a way to get Blu-ray on your PC? Pioneer is making it a little bit easier with their BDC-2202 Blu-ray drive (that's the older model in the pic above). The $299 drive will read BD-ROM, BD-R, and BD-RE discs at speeds of up to 5x while also reading BD-ROM (DL) and BD-R/RE (DL) discs at 2x speeds.

Mac fans can fall back on this drive (which is pricier) or if you wanna swing both ways, there's always the LG option. Just remember—if you're getting it to watch Blu-ray movies on your PC you gotta have the right video card and monitor set up (HDCP friendly), so you may be better off just getting a standalone player.

Press Release