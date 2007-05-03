Pioneer Rings in "Cheap" 5X Blu-ray Drive for Desktops

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Looking for a way to get Blu-ray on your PC? Pioneer is making it a little bit easier with their BDC-2202 Blu-ray drive (that's the older model in the pic above). The $299 drive will read BD-ROM, BD-R, and BD-RE discs at speeds of up to 5x while also reading BD-ROM (DL) and BD-R/RE (DL) discs at 2x speeds.

Mac fans can fall back on this drive (which is pricier) or if you wanna swing both ways, there's always the LG option. Just rememberâ€”if you're getting it to watch Blu-ray movies on your PC you gotta have the right video card and monitor set up (HDCP friendly), so you may be better off just getting a standalone player. â€“ Louis Ramirez

