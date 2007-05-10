Pioneer Elite BDP-94HD Blu-ray Player Short on Newness, Tall on Price

While Pioneer is wowing us with its eighth-generation plasma displays with their 20,000:1 contrast ratios, its other release trick is its Pioneer Elite BDP-94HD Blu-ray player that'll be shipping this month but is curiously devoid of new features. In fact, it's not even going for the latest HDMI 1.3 connection, still sporting that old and less-colorful HDMI 1.2 port that we've grown to know and love.

On the plus side, there is a Dolby TrueHD for some lossless high-end audio, and there's also Consumer Electronics Control (CEC) technology that lets you control multiple components with a single remote. But still, any universal remote will let you do that. We're wondering what's so elite about this Pioneer Elite Blu-ray player, other than its $1,000 price. Maybe we'll just pass, and wait for Microsoft to release a $200 USB-connected Blu-ray player for the Xbox 360.

Press Release [Pioneer, via CrunchGear]