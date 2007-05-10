Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Pioneer Elite BDP-94HD Blu-ray Player Short on Newness, Tall on Price

pioneer-elite-bdp-94hd-blu-ray-disc-player.jpg

While Pioneer is wowing us with its eighth-generation plasma displays with their 20,000:1 contrast ratios, its other release trick is its Pioneer Elite BDP-94HD Blu-ray player that'll be shipping this month but is curiously devoid of new features. In fact, it's not even going for the latest HDMI 1.3 connection, still sporting that old and less-colorful HDMI 1.2 port that we've grown to know and love.

On the plus side, there is a Dolby TrueHD for some lossless high-end audio, and there's also Consumer Electronics Control (CEC) technology that lets you control multiple components with a single remote. But still, any universal remote will let you do that. We're wondering what's so elite about this Pioneer Elite Blu-ray player, other than its $1,000 price. Maybe we'll just pass, and wait for Microsoft to release a $200 USB-connected Blu-ray player for the Xbox 360. â€“ Charlie White

Press Release [Pioneer, via CrunchGear]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles