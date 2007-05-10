Pioneer 8th Gen Plasmas On The Show Floor

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Here at the Pioneer "Project Kuro" Gen 8 plasma launch, the TVs really look good. I wouldn't expect them to look bad, seeing as everything in the room would be optimized. However, you can see from these pictures that the contrast really is dramatic, and that in low light, the blacks don't hum with grayness the way some panels do. Due to the way the gallery turned out, these shots are of the XGA or WXGA (768 lines) TVs.

Stay tuned, because tomorrow we'll show you how to compare Pioneer's high-contrast plasmas with other current flat panel TVs. â€“ Wilson Rothman

Additional Coverage of Pioneer's 8th Gen Plasma [Gizmodo]

