Peter Moore Talks Xbox 360 Folding

petermooreguns.jpgOkay, he didn't specifically talk about the same Folding that the PS3 does, but a similar research application. Moore told Mike Antonucci of The Mercury News:

Then if we truly believe that we can in some way marshal the resources of a much larger installed base of Xbox 360 owners, with a processor that's of equal power to the PS3, then you have my commitment that we'll look at that. And if we believe we can add value to solving a gnarly problem such as the medical problems and the health problems that [email protected] seems to be doing, then we'll certainly look at that very strongly.

We've speculated about users developing their own research project as part of the XNA Game Developers Framework and our own Adam Frucci has begged for Folding to come to the Xbox 360, and it seems Microsoft is listening. It would just be so much easier if they just developed the project in house and included it into an update like the annual spring update, which went live today. â€“Travis Hudson

