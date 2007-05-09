Pentax Optio T30: touchscreen simplicity done well

There were a few new options in the Pentax Optio range of happy snap digitals, and the T30 was the most interesting by far. A total touchscreen interface for your settings and menus, the 3-inch screen is a goodun' and it was very simple to navigate and set the options you want.

It helps lose the clutter of buttons on the back too, though some will prefer having said clutter for quick access to all the specific functions they want. But for average punters, this could be a big winner. 7.1Mp, 3x optical, 3200 ISO... so you get some good grunt for a mid-range shooter too. All that said, not too many spec adjustments from its predecessor. You'll find it for sub $400.

More pics, front and back, after the jump.