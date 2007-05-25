Pedal Exerciser Creates Strong Legs and Atrophied Arms

Unlike the Geek-a-Cycle, this Pedal Exerciser doesn't require you to retrofit your current desk—which is quite stylish if we do say so ourselves—into a horrible mid-80s wooden contraption.

By putting it under your desk, the stationary pedal machine allows you to work out your legs while you're working (or playing Warcraft), which gives you many times the exercise you'd normally get while just sitting there. However, it does have a weight limit of 250lbs, so you turbo fatties need to slim down a bit before grabbing one of these.

