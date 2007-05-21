PC World Names its 100 Best Products of the Year While The World Yawns

The PC World Top 100 products of 2007 have been announced, before we are even halfway through 2007. Don't ask me why, but this means they have had to leave out stuff like the iPhone, which they awarded top spot to in the Most Anticipated Product category.

So what did hit the top spot for actual products? Well, it's not what I would have chosen (that came in at #3, but then I've always aspired towards being part of the leisure class.) Hit the gallery to see PC World's Top Ten products and then the jump to find out where they came in.

10. Adobe Premiere Elements 3 video editing software

9 Mac OSX 10.4 Tiger operating system

8. Infrant Technologies ReadyNAS NV network-attached storage device

7. Pioneer 1080p PRO-FHD1 plasma HDTV

6. Parallels Desktop virtualization software

5. RIM Blackberry 8800 smartphone

4. Verizon FiOS internet service

3. Nintendo Wii game console

2. Intel Core 2 Duo desktop CPU

1. Google Apps Premier Edition web application

And they didn't even find room for the Thanko USB bullwhip.

In pictures: the top 20 products of the year [PC World]