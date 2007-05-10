PC World Editor Harry McCracken Returns, Victorious

In an interesting reversal, departed PC World Editor Harry McCracken has returned to the magazine as "vice-president, editor in chief". What's even more surprising is that CEO Colin Crawford has been dropped from the CEO position and is taking up the executive vice president, online position. He's even given the editorial staff an apology for killing the story.

IDG is going start a search for a CEO for both PC World and Macworld, two magazines that Colin Crawford used to be CEOs of. Our thoughts? All the reader outrage online after the story first broke is what caused the sudden 180. Or, we suppose it's probably more of a 540 since PCWorld actually went ahead and published a tame 10 Things We Hate About Apple anyway.

