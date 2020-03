Well, two in, two to go: following up on yesterday's announcement, Sir Paul McCartney's new album Memory Almost Full is available now for pre-order exclusively in the iTunes Music Store. Macca's new album, a very personal work according to him, will be available for download on June 5.

Whatever. The truth is that Ringo already has something in the iTMS and quite frankly, to me he was the only one with true talent. Mixing Caipirinhas and making rollies at least. Ringo, we love you mate.