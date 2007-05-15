Paul McCartney Teases Us By Releasing Solo Material Online

We're ever so close to getting The Beatles' catalog online for purchase, I swear. Today's update involves Paul McCartney, who is releasing his entire catalog (both solo and, ugh, Wings) to all online stores. It'll be available DRM-free, as it's being released by EMI, which is great to see.

Wellâ€¦ great? Not that there's anything wrong with Sir Paul, but Wings was no Beatles. But if he's on board with the digital wave for his solo material, one would think there's not much left stopping The Beatles' music from following in a timely manner. Right guys? Right?