Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Paper-Thin Flatwire Disappears Under Paint

flatwire.jpg

Until we get the miraculous wireless plastic electrical sheets mentioned above, Flatwire is so flat you can stick it on the wall and paint over it, and its manufacturer says you can't even tell it's there. Now you can get a variety of types of wiring in this ultra-flat format, including high-voltage electrical, low-voltage lighting, Cat5e, coaxial cable, speaker wire, component video and HDMI/DVI.

Hey, this could be useful. What's the catch, though?

Of course, this stuff ain't cheap, costing you $129.99 for 20 feet of component video cable, and $44.75 for 25 feet of speaker wire. Plus, the connectors are sold separately, so we're talking Monster Cable pricing territory or higher. However, these wires actually bring some value to that pricing equation. It's especially useful the way you can fold the wires onto themselves, and still paint over them. This tech has been floating around for a few years, but the company says it's finally being brought to market now. â€“ Charlie White

Product Page [Flatwire Solutions]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles