Pantech's Silder Features Touchscreen with Tactile Feedback

There's more than one fancy slider out there, you know. If you are sick of the Ocean (Already? You're too jaded, my friend), then feast your eyes on the Pantech IM-R200.

It's a slider that features two LCD screens, one that slides out from beneath the other. While one might argue that this has the downsides of both the Ocean and the iPhone (bulky slider and a touchscreen), this touchscreen features tactile feedback in the form of a vibration feature. How well does it work? Great question. It'll probably be a while before we get a chance to find out, as this phone is headed to Korea with no word on a Stateside release.

New dual-screen slider from Pantech [Slashgearl]