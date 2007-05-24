Pandora's Zing-Powered Wi-Fi Prototype

In addition to all of the Sprint and Sonos goodies we broke before Pandora's press conference last night, we mentioned the company would show off a Zing-powered Wi-Fi prototype. TechCrunch managed to shoot a few pics of it, and we were right: it was built by SanDisk, so it naturally looks like the Sansa Connect, only "longer and thinner." Details are still scant: no word on storage, price, release date, or final name, but this could turn out to be a sweet little device, so stay tuned.

Prototype Of Pandora Wifi Device Shown Tonight In San Francisco [TechCrunch]