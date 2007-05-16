Panasonic's Second Gen Blu-ray Player Slightly More Affordable

Clocking in at a solid $599, Panasonic's DMP-BD10A is their second venture into Blu-ray territory. The newest model has 7.1 surround, Dolby True HD and dts-HD, EZ-Sync Panasonic integration with other Panasonic components, and upconverts regular DVDs to 1080p via HDMI.

We're not sure shelling out $599 for a standalone player is wise seeing as you can get a PS3 for the same price, but there's got to be more features on Panasonic's DMP-BD10A than a PlayStation. Right? Right? At least this comes with five free movies.

Press Release [Panasonic via Crunchgear]