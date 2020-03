Panasonic demoed a "No-Constraints Carpet" concept recently, and for once we're glad this thing is still a concept. It's a carpet/rug that's shaped like a furry snake in order to mimic the feel of a hot pet. The hot part? That comes from small heating elements buried inside.

In essence, you've got a gigantic furry snake thing you can step on, wrap around, and caress whenever you want. Hmmm, on second thought, Panasonic? Make these now!

Panasonic puts the "pet" in hot carpet [Pink Tentacle]