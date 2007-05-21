Panasonic Lumix DMC-FX100 Packs 12.2MP and 8fps Shooting

Panasonic rolled out its highest-end point-and-shoot digital camera, the Lumix DMC-FX100, and managed to pack 12.2 megapixels into its diminutive form factor. This one's built for speed, able to snap eight frames per second through its unusually wide 28mm f/2.8 lens with 3.6x optical zoom. And hey, the camera itself doesn't look half bad, either, and gives you 2.5 inch viewscreen out back but lacks an optical viewfinder.

Of course, it has Panasonic's tricked-out optical image stabilization, and it's also touted to be able to shoot HD photos, that is, you can set the same resolution in the camera that a 1080p TV set can do, 1920x1080. The thing even makes an effort at shooting HD video, giving you the option of laying down 720p video, but unfortunately it's only at 15 frames per second. As usual, Panasonic was coy about pricing, but did mention we'd be seeing the FX100 shipping in July.

