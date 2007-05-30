Palm to Release "New Category of Mobile Devices"

Ah, Palm's rumored groundbreaking gadget, dubbed by fanboys as "Hawk", after Palm-founder Jeff Hawkins. We knew the time, and maybe even had a hint at the device being a UMPC-ish thing. But had no proof. Until this little press release hit the wires.

SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 29, 2007 - Jeff Hawkins, founder of Palm, Inc. (Nasdaq: PALM), will host a live video webcast on Wed., May 30, to describe a new category of mobile device. The webcast will follow the announcement of this new product at the D: All Things Digital conference in Carlsbad, Calif.

The webcast happens after the unveiling. Which means All Things D is the only place to hear this news, if you want to hear it first. Mossberg sets up the conference, and they all line up to deliver the scoops like sacrificial virgins. That's how to break news with style.