Palm to Release "New Category of Mobile Devices"

Palm%20Trees.jpgAh, Palm's rumored groundbreaking gadget, dubbed by fanboys as "Hawk", after Palm-founder Jeff Hawkins. We knew the time, and maybe even had a hint at the device being a UMPC-ish thing. But had no proof. Until this little press release hit the wires.

SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 29, 2007 - Jeff Hawkins, founder of Palm, Inc. (Nasdaq: PALM), will host a live video webcast on Wed., May 30, to describe a new category of mobile device. The webcast will follow the announcement of this new product at the D: All Things Digital conference in Carlsbad, Calif.

The webcast happens after the unveiling. Which means All Things D is the only place to hear this news, if you want to hear it first. Mossberg sets up the conference, and they all line up to deliver the scoops like sacrificial virgins. That's how to break news with style. â€“ Brian Lam

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

