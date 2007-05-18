P40 Tigershark Warbird Ceiling Fan, Piloted by Wrong-Way Corrigan

Who wouldn't want to have a P40 Tigershark Warbird airplane poking through the ceiling, also functioning as a ceiling fan? This $200 prop doesn't include the rest of that WWII hotshot flier, but making up for that is the fact that it only uses the energy of a 75-watt lightbulb.

These fans aren't exactly brand-new tech, but they're cool in more ways than one, and it's just about getting hot enough to need one. Let's just hope that pilot bailed out before he planted his warbird into your roof.

Product Page [Tailwinds, via Oh Gizmo]