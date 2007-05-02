OWC 1TB External Drive For Data Hoarders

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Good news, media pirates/porn addicts: you can now get an external drive that can hold a whopping 1TB of your illegal/illicit materials. OWC is releasing its Mercury Elite-AL Pro "Quad Interface" 1.0TB External Drive Solution for $600, and it's loaded up with connectivity options. You can plug it in via FireWire 800, FireWire 400, USB 2.0, or eSATA ports. It's your choice! Just go wild!

Best of all, it's styled to go great with your Mac Pro tower (not that it won't work on Windows machines; you'll just look like a poser). Finally, something to hold all your porn and look good while doing it! So long, ratty DVD-R binder! â€“Adam Frucci

Product Page [MacSales]

