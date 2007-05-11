OWC Ships 2TB RAID Array, Prices Still Falling

It seemed like just yesterday when we pointed out OWC's 1TB Dual Drive RAID Array. But that was back on July 26, 2005, when that sucker cost $979.99, and now here's a 2TB RAID array for $1099 - just a few bucks more, but nearly two years later, too.

The OWC Mercury Elite-AL Pro Dual 2.0TB RAID drive has two 1TB 7200RPM disks inside, and you can hook the enclosure up to your Mac or PC via one of its two FireWire 800 ports or a single FireWire 400 connector. Of course, you can also plug it in via USB 2.0 if you so desire. But wait. We can do better than this, can't we?

Yes. While we really like this enclosure's G5-like styling and cool blue indicator light, we'd really like to see eSATA connectivity (300MB/s) for faster throughput than the 100MB/s of this FireWire 800 rig. But then, we could just get an OWC sSATA enclosure and build one ourselves.

