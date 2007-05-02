Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Overhead Highway Turbine Creates Energy, Kills Birds

turbine_freeway_structure_2.jpg

These crazy turbines, designed by a University of Arizona student, get juice from the wind created by passing cars and trucks. As vehicles fly by, the breeze they create is harnessed by the overhead turbines to power what we can only assume would be more rest stop Roy Rogers and McDonalds.

Able to generate an estimated 9,600 kWh per year, these wouldn't replace surrounding power plants anytime soon, but they'd be a great way to supplement existing plants with eco-friendly energy. Wind power FTW!â€“Adam Frucci

Archinect [via AutoblogGreen]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles