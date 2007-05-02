Overhead Highway Turbine Creates Energy, Kills Birds

These crazy turbines, designed by a University of Arizona student, get juice from the wind created by passing cars and trucks. As vehicles fly by, the breeze they create is harnessed by the overhead turbines to power what we can only assume would be more rest stop Roy Rogers and McDonalds.

Able to generate an estimated 9,600 kWh per year, these wouldn't replace surrounding power plants anytime soon, but they'd be a great way to supplement existing plants with eco-friendly energy. Wind power FTW!

Archinect [via AutoblogGreen]