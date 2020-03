I'm normally a stickler for craftsmanship and would traditionally crap all over this mod for looking pretty assy, but I'll hold back because it is an entire PC fitted into an original Gameboy. Using the ultra-compact EPIA PX10000G motherboard, this classic gaming device can now tackle quite a bit more than monochrome Tetris. Ethernet, two USB ports and VGA output are even included. Now work on a getting a screen in there, ASAP.

The Gameboy's second youth [Akihabara]