Optimus Maximus Keyboard Pre-Order Countdown Begins

As tired as we're getting of this on-again off-again story, we might as well give you an update on that ambitious Optimus Maximus keyboard, the $1564 piece of vaporware that aims to have an OLED display underneath every key.

Now its Russian makers at Art Lebedev Studio have posted a countdown clock, showing how much time is left until you can pre-order one of the pricey input devices. So when will this bauble really ship?

The company set a ship date for the first 200 keyboards at November 31st of this year, with 200 more rolling out in December, and 400 more in January, 2008. The designers are attempting to be completely transparent about their development schedule, but that countdown is also to the time when we can finally see a description and detailed specifications of this expensive keyboard.

Check out the development schedule: optisked.gif

At these low volumes, perhaps Lebedev should sign and number each one, because they're more like performance art objects than keyboards. â€“ Charlie White

Optimus Maximus Keyboard [Art.Lebedev] Optimus Maximus Development Schedule [Art.Lebedev Blog]

