One Trillion Pixel Image, And It's A Boob

Aperio Technologies has made "the world's first terapixel image". However, it actually consists of one picture copied 225 timesâ€”that of cancerous breast tissue. As a digital pathology imaging company, one could interpret the image as Aperio flexing their digital muscle while raising awareness for an (obviously) important issue.

The picture is a 144GB .tif (using JPEG compression). And you can zoom online using the link below. Without one big image to play with, the scale of one trillion pixels is still tough to grasp. Let's just call it a lot of pixel and call it a day.

