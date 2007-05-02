Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

One Hour Circle Clock not for the Houseproud

1hour_circle.jpg

This is a bit like watching paint dry. The Everlast Circle Clock is a one-handed time-telling device that draws circles on your wall. Which to me sounds like all the hassle of having a destructive creative toddler at home with none of the benefits (dirty nappies, repeating rude words they heard from you in front of Granny and Pa, discovering that spoons make very effective catapults, especially when teamed with carrot purÃ©e).

Stick a pencil in the arm, stick the clock on the wallâ€”or against a piece of paper if you live in a minimalist's loftâ€”and watch it draw a circle. I'll leave you with the guff from the website. "Are you the sort of person who projects to those around you an affinity for temporal illustrations?" Er, I think the answer is 42. The Everlast Circle Clock is $21&madash;plus the cost of an quarterly paint job for the wall. â€“ Ad Dugdale

Product Page [Everlab via Oh!Gizmo]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles