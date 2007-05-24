One Eye Ball is Nothing Like It Sounds

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

dog_vision.jpg Ever wanted Dog Vision? Nope, me neither. Artist Hung Chi-Penh (whose work can currently be seen at the Virgil de Voldaire gallery in NY) however, has created a helmet that gives you the canine perspective on the world—as well as possible dizziness.

Mr Hung's helmet, shaped like a dog's head, natch, has small LCD displays inside, that are connected to a knee-high tube that looks like an elephant's trunk with a camera at the end. The camera can be controlled either by hand or by moving the body, so you can view the world from different perspectives. So, to recap: knee-high vision; dizziness— sounds more like a Friday night-cocktail-Ad-chums-high heels-dancefloor interface to me. – Ad Dugdale

'One Eye Ball' Gives You a Dog's Perspective of the World [Gearlog]

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

