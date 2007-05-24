One Eye Ball is Nothing Like It Sounds

Ever wanted Dog Vision? Nope, me neither. Artist Hung Chi-Penh (whose work can currently be seen at the Virgil de Voldaire gallery in NY) however, has created a helmet that gives you the canine perspective on the world—as well as possible dizziness.

Mr Hung's helmet, shaped like a dog's head, natch, has small LCD displays inside, that are connected to a knee-high tube that looks like an elephant's trunk with a camera at the end. The camera can be controlled either by hand or by moving the body, so you can view the world from different perspectives. So, to recap: knee-high vision; dizziness— sounds more like a Friday night-cocktail-Ad-chums-high heels-dancefloor interface to me.

'One Eye Ball' Gives You a Dog's Perspective of the World [Gearlog]