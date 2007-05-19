Old-School Talking Photo Frame Gets on Your Nerves

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Here's a new way to annoy everybody with your various noises: the Talking Photo Frame that lets you load up five 10-second messages, each one corresponding to one of its photos. Don't be fooled, these are old-school paper photos that you place into this $61 frame, and you record those sounds by pushing its Rec button and using its built-in microphone.

Of course, this wouldn't be a product for true gadget aficionados, just an idea for a little gift that you might give Grandma after you've slipped in a few pictures of you and the kids, complete with a little spiel from each one of you. She'll love it. You won't. – Charlie White

