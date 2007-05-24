Official Pics of Sony's DAV-IS10

So here are Sony's official pics of the new DAV-IS10 mini home theater system. Last night they demoed a 2.1 system (with an annoying John Mayer song that's still stuck in my head), but the official system is a 5.1 setup. The satellites are abnormally small (I'd say they're smaller than the Neonode handset), but pump out 50 watts of power each along with a normal-sized subwoofer that delivers 200 watts. Would I personally buy them? Probably not. Here's why.

First off, they're freakishly small. To the point where they would look out of place in my living room sitting next to a 42-inch plasma. Seeing them next to one of Sony's Bravia TVs last night felt a little circus sideshow-y to be honest. Sound-wise, they sounded good for their size, but I wouldn't trade my Denons for them (and if you're more about sound than looks, neither should you).

Otherwise like we noted the system connects to your TV via HDMI, includes Sony's Digital Media Port (basically a proprietary input that lets you add Bluetooth via an optional receiver or lets you add an iPod dock), and they'll cost you $799 this July when they come out.

