Evangelion fans rejoice, you now have the perfect complement to the NERV iPod, the NERV mouse and (uh, I guess) the Eva bike: the official Evangelion Headset, built by the Japanese company Chara-Ani in a partnership with Audio-Technica.

Absolutely no specs or price, other than that it comes in a tricked-out box. Granted, it's not like any of those things matter to Eva fans, since they're going to buy it anyway.

