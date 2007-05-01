Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Official: Dell to Ship Ubuntu-installed Computers

No press release yet, but wordfrom Fabian Rodriguez (a member of Ubuntu's support staff) is that Dell's going to offically support Ubuntu installations on their machines. And by support, we're assuming they mean install and ship machines with Ubuntu as the main OS. Ubuntu, if you're not familiar, is a very friendly and very easy to useâ€”relative to other installs, that isâ€”flavor of Linux.

More as we get the release, but this is pretty big news for fans. â€“ Jason Chen

Utunbu [via Fabian Rodriguez via Boing Boing]

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

