Come on, Times. Not only are you guys one of the top newspapers in the world, but now you are taking over the portable gardening database gadget market with this thing. The Garden Expert is a database chock-full of information about gardening. The device scours decades' worth of gardening factoids from Times gardening columns to find the tough answers you are looking for. Oh, and it looks like a watering can—how cute. $20.

