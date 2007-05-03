Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Nvidia Goes for Knockout Punch with GeForce 8800 Ultra

nvidiageforce8800ultra.jpg The video card war has been pretty dirty these past few months, with Nvidia giving ATI as many right hooks as it can. Well, get ready for another one, 'cause today marks the debut of the GeForce 8800 Ultra, which builds on the 8800 GTX with faster memory speed (2.16GHz) and a faster core speed (612MHz).

It's not radically different from the 8800 GTX, but it'll give you a nice bump or two. It'll be out May 15th for around $829. Poor gamers can always fall back on these cards. â€“ Louis Ramirez

Product Page [via Electronista]

