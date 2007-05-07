NVIDIA GeForce 8800 Ultra: Kicking Uncanny Valley Butt

We just told you about the $830 NVIDIA GeForce 8800 Ultra last week, otherwise known as the "world's fastest graphics card". But just how much power can $830 buy today?

Check out this technical demo by NVIDIA. The real time rendering is of actor Doug Jones, who you probably won't recognize as Pan from Pan's Labyrinth. Sure, he isn't talking or anything, but it's amazing nonetheless.

Now just to fill the background with fully rendered landscapes, populated with thousands of equally beautiful characters. Get on it, NVIDIA! This cybersex isn't going to have itself.



Where Realtime, PC Video Graphics Are Heading [dvorak uncensored]