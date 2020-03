No doubt about it. Nokia's Scentsory cellphone concept looks like something you'd launch across the room aimed squarely at a friend's head. But this foldable cellie is a scent-enabled handheld (much like this one), which gives your nose a treat via its built-in pores. Open it up and you get a whiff of petunias, close it shut and you can plop it in your pocket with room to spare. Not bad design-wise, though I'm still not sold on why I'd want a smell-o-phone.

