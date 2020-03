Nokia's known for breaking out of the box from time to time, and their latest patent proves that. It describes a UMPC-like handheld with two touchscreens and a detachable keyboard. The keyboard can be slid on top of one of the screens should you need to text or browse the Web. Removing the keyboard would then let you use both screens as one display. It's a pretty cool concept, though we're still debating if it's more UMPC than it is smartphone.

Patent Monkey [via CrunchGear]