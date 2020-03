Just when you thought you had to carry around a tacky pager in order to tell when lightning's coming, Nokia goes and files a patent to integrate lightning detection into their phones.

Not at all useful to bloggers, these lightning detectors (which uses FM and GPS receivers to detect EM waves emitted from lightning) will allow storm chasers, farmers, and Travis Hudson to stay safe in the case of a lightning storm. Or when Captain Marvel is around. Seriously, that guy's an asshole.

Nokia Phone will Detect Lightning [PCWorld]

