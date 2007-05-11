Nokia Phones Ask To Be Unplugged

When you leave your phone plugged in all night, it continues to draw power long after the battery is fully charged. Nokia launched a new initiative to program phones that send an audible alert when they are full up, so you can unplug them. The first phones to have the feature will be the 1200, 1208 and 1650, most likely starting in Europe. Unfortunately, by my calculations, that danged audible alert would come sometime between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m., exactly when I want my phone to keep its stinkin' trap shut. Maybe they should program a phone that can unplug its own damn self. That would be super green.

