Just yesterday we were drooling over some unconfirmed information on the 8600. Now today we've landed some new unconfirmed shots of the 8600 sans marketing gloss.

Our impressions? It's shiny and smooth—not like the moon at all (but potentially very similar to the goddess of the moon after which it's named...we've never seen her in person). Hit the jump for more blurry pictures.

Pictures [howardforums] And more pictures.