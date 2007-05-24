No Place in my House for the Disco Mouse

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

I've been waiting for someone to do something like this for disco light years, and when they do I find there's something a bit too Bratz about it for any serious discophile to contemplate it. As someone with a PhD in all things light-up dancefloor and Sylvester, I can tell you for starters that that pink is NO NO NO. As is the mouse mat. Whoever made this should have contacted me. I would have made it glittered and shiny and, basically, fuckable - which, let's face it, is what disco was all about. It's $20 and WRONG. – Ad Dugdale

Product Page [BB Shopping via Shiny Shiny]

