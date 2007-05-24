No Place in my House for the Disco Mouse

I've been waiting for someone to do something like this for disco light years, and when they do I find there's something a bit too Bratz about it for any serious discophile to contemplate it. As someone with a PhD in all things light-up dancefloor and Sylvester, I can tell you for starters that that pink is NO NO NO. As is the mouse mat. Whoever made this should have contacted me. I would have made it glittered and shiny and, basically, fuckable - which, let's face it, is what disco was all about. It's $20 and WRONG.

