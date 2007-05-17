Nintendo Bringing DS Demo Downloads to Boring Old Airports

Nintendo has found the perfect audience to unleash its hordes of DS demos on, people at airports. They're bored, they've got no where to go, and if they own a DS chances are they'll have it with them.

The first run will be found in Delta terminals within JFK, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta and Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airports. Hopefully those locations have EB Games inside them like Pittsburgh International Airport did when I lived there, otherwise transforming these demos into sales might be a little tricky.

Come Fly With Me: Nintendo Aiding Weary Travelers [Kotaku]