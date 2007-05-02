Ninja Shuriken Clock with Nunchuck Hands

Are you a bad enough dude to own this clock? Not everyone is capable of withstanding the eight-pointed shuriken frame, the Yin/Yang face, the nunchuck hands, the chopstick second hand, and the ninja figure that's incessantly kicking its invisible enemies in the face before winding up and kicking some more.

Just pony up an Andrew Jackson (who's not very awesome) and you'll get one of these. We bet if if there were Native American ninjas back then, they would have taken out Jackson with a well timed kick to the groin. *Guitar RIIIFF*

