You gotta love those clever Nikon marketers, trying to tease us into begging them for a review unit by giving us a sneak preview, simulating the Nikon D40x with this whimsical T-shirt.

Why do they always make these things XXXXXXXXL?

And wait. We've already reviewed the thing, haven't we? Nikon must have mistaken us for magazine editors, who might be getting around to publishing their D40x reviews in a few months or so.