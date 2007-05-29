Nikon 360 Degree Camera Concept

This is a conceptual design by Ye Chen (no relation to our Jason Chen, he isn't this creative) and isn't officially associated with Nikon, but it is an interesting design, nonetheless. Rather than having to painstakingly create your own panoramic pictures, this camera does it for you automatically. It has an ergonomic cylindrical form lens that rotates and takes a 360 degree picture. If this were to actually be manufactured I highly doubt it could sell enough to stay afloat, but it could be a good schtick camera.

Nikon 360 Degree Digital Camera [Yanko]