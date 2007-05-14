Nexx X60 Helmet Lets You Wear Your Jeans On Your Head

If you're a motorcyclist who sometimes wears your underwear on your head, now you can wear a pair of jeans on top of that, and have your head protected from massive damage as well with these Nexx X60 Open Face motorcycle helmets.

This jeans-like style is just one of a dozen choices, bringing the serious Thermo Resin protection along with anti-sweat fabric inside. A mere $200 protects your noggin from knockin', and now you can put on a pair of jeans, a jean jacket and this helmet and have that denim look all over. Hey, it gives new meaning to the term "butthead."

Nexx X60 Open Face Motorcycle Helmets [Be Sportier]