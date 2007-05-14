Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Nexx X60 Helmet Lets You Wear Your Jeans On Your Head

nexx-x60-open-face-motorcycle-helmets%5B1%5D.jpg

If you're a motorcyclist who sometimes wears your underwear on your head, now you can wear a pair of jeans on top of that, and have your head protected from massive damage as well with these Nexx X60 Open Face motorcycle helmets.

This jeans-like style is just one of a dozen choices, bringing the serious Thermo Resin protection along with anti-sweat fabric inside. A mere $200 protects your noggin from knockin', and now you can put on a pair of jeans, a jean jacket and this helmet and have that denim look all over. Hey, it gives new meaning to the term "butthead." â€“ Charlie White

Nexx X60 Open Face Motorcycle Helmets [Be Sportier]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles