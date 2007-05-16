Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

NewsBreaker, Like a Group Wii Experience


We briefly mentioned MSNBC.com's NewsBreaker Live Interactive Cinema game last week at our beloved bro site Kotaku, and now here's video footage of that crowd gaming experience, where humans take the role of joysticks and collectively play a rousing game of Breakout.

A motion sensor in front of the theater takes its cues from the movements of the crowd, and the result is the liveliest bunch of people waiting for a movie we've ever seen. Sure as hell beats watching an interminable cavalcade of cacophonous commercials after you've spent $30 on a couple of movie tickets and the usual mass quantities of popcorn. â€“ Charlie White

NewsBreaker (online version) [MSNBC.com]

