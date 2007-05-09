New Zune Spot Shows off Features in a Graveyard



Video: Zune TV Spot

We definitely like this new Zune ad from Microsoft, especially since it's the first new push since launch six months ago. The way they show off the Zune's features like picture viewing, sharing and FM radio is smart.

It may be just us, but does it look like this is a huge graveyard of Zunes? That's kinda creepy, and we're not sure it's the angle Microsoft is going for. Unless of course they're marketing towards the untapped potential of kids who hang out in graveyards and share music. We didn't major in advertising.

New Zune TV Spot [Zuneinsider]