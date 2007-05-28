New Toshiba Gigabeat V Has Bigger Screen, 80s Portable TV Looks

I don't know if this is the future of Zune or not, but the Toshiba Gigabeat V has been updated with a bigger screen and hard drives than the previous generation: 4-inch 480 x 272 pixel screen and 1.8-inch 40 and 80GB drives. It will be out in Japan on the first of June but you will probably see it around here soon, either with its original badge or perhaps in a Zunefied incarnation (Although unlikely, as Zune v2 is supposedly going to be an in-house design). Whatever form it takes, it comes loaded, and like the original Zune Toshiba Gigabeat, it's the size of a brick.

With a weight of 0.547 and 0.582 pounds, the new Toshiba Gigabeat V is quite heavy (compare that to the 4.8 and 5.5 ounces of the iPod with the same size). It's quite big too: 4.9 x 2.97 x 0.94 compared with the 4.1 x 2.4 x 0.55 of the biggest iPod. Sure, the 4-inch 480 x 272 is bigger than the 2.5-inch 320 x 240 pixel of the iPod, but the difference in weight and size is just too much to justify it. Maybe the reason is the bigger battery to be able to deliver the 28 and 10 hours of audio and video playback time, according to Toshiba.

Like the S, the interface is very similar to the one in Windows Media Center and is compatible with WMA, WMA9 Lossless, MP3 and WAV. No AAC to be seen, so it won't be compatible with the soon-to-be-released DRM-free songs from the iTunes Music Store. It comes with a game by Sega, which looks rather good on that big screen, as well as the obligatory karaoke mode. The Toshiba Gigabeat V401 comes in white, black and Bordeaux Brown (I know, beats me too) with 40GB for $410, while the Toshiba Gigabeat V801 comes only in white or black with 80GB for $490.

Product Page in japanese [Toshiba via Impress AV Watch]